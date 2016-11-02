Picking the perfect Week 9 fantasy football lineup

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 03:53 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marcas_Grant
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds RIGHT HERE.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 9 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Drew Brees against the 49ers porous defense? Yes, please. The same goes for picking two of the most talented running backs in the NFL regardless of who their opponents might be. Then again, the same could be said about rolling with Julio Jones and Mike Evans -- even if it means picking two guys playing in the notoriously lower-scoring Thursday Night Football matchup. Kyle Rudolph is a tight end not named Zach Ertz who is playing the Lions. Start 'em! The Cowboys facing the Browns feels like a contrarian play that could have some legs while Justin Tucker could get a few shots to produce against the rival Steelers.

Alex Gelhar's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Looks like Gelhar is starting to feel more confident in the Packers offense after Rodgers' big game last week. There's never been a reason to not feel confident in Ezekiel Elliott while the Raiders run defense gives reason to feel good about Devontae Booker. Matchups be damned -- Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham are just good at football (though Brown's matchup isn't bad). Kyle Rudolph will be the latest to test The Doyle Rules against the Lions while the Chiefs will try to feast on the Jaguars. Justin Tucker at kicker? Sure, why not?

Matt Harmon's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Maybe Harmon believes in the resurgence of the Packers offense or just has no faith in the Colts. Either way, Aaron Rodgers is a go! Le'Veon Bell gets a nod as the centerpiece of a banged-up offense while Carlos Hyde against the Saints is a difficult matchup to ignore. Harmon is going with a pair of top receivers on opposite sides of the same game. Is Dez back to being Dallas' pass-catcher and can Terrelle Pryor continue to be a fantasy revelation? Delanie Walker against the Chargers is a quality play as is the Chiefs D/ST versus the dysfunctional Jaguars offense. And Cairo Santos.

Marcas Grant's Week 9 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Two weeks in a row Aaron Rodgers has treated us well in the Perfect Challenge. Why not go for three against the woeful Colts? I'm also rolling with Cowboys running backs past and present because they've both been good and have outstanding matchups. I have no QB fears in Pittsburgh with Antonio Brown and expect an overcorrection of targets with Mike Evans. Kyle Rudolph + Lions defense = ALL of the fantasy points. I'm testing the resilience of the Panthers defense with a matchup against the offensively-challenged Rams. And Cairo Santos.

Those are our picks for Week 9. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9..

