Picking the perfect Week 9 fantasy football lineup

Drew Brees against the 49ers porous defense? Yes, please. The same goes for picking two of the most talented running backs in the NFL regardless of who their opponents might be. Then again, the same could be said about rolling with Julio Jones and Mike Evans -- even if it means picking two guys playing in the notoriously lower-scoring Thursday Night Football matchup. Kyle Rudolph is a tight end not named Zach Ertz who is playing the Lions. Start 'em! The Cowboys facing the Browns feels like a contrarian play that could have some legs while Justin Tucker could get a few shots to produce against the rival Steelers.