Picking the perfect Week 9 fantasy football lineup

All chalk picks from me this week, too. Todd Gurley found his way into all of lineups, and I bet you can guess why. Hint: he's good at this football thing. Mark Ingram is a solid weekly pick, and quietly has been fantasy's most consistent running back this year. He's the RB2 overall in PPR leagues, and has scored less than 12 points just once. The Titans actually field a solid defense this season, but do most of their good work through the air. The Saints offense is humming right now which just means more work in the red zone for Ingram. The Jets defense was one of the bigger letdowns of Week 8, getting shredded on the road by the Raiders. However, they return to their home stadium to face the Jaguars on Sunday. Blake Bortles struggles when you make things complicated for him. The Jets should shadow Allen Robinson with Darrelle Revis, muddying the picture for the young quarterback. A turnover week could ensue.