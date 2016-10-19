 Skip to main content
Advertising

Picking the perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

Published: Oct 19, 2016 at 04:40 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 7 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

As the resident Steelers fan in the Fantasy Stronghold, Franchise is less than optimistic about his team's chances of stopping Tom Brady. Welp. I don't like the Colts chances of stopping DeMarco Murray. Then there's David Johnson (no matter what). Franchise goes a little outside the box with Mike Evans and T.Y. Hilton but I can understand the logic of rolling with two players who are target hogs. The Travis Kelce selection suggests Matt is looking for a high-scoring affair. Dustin Hopkins gets a nod against a scuffling Lions defense. And the Vikings don't really need an explanation, do they?

Alex Gelhar's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

All these flavors and Gelhar chose Kirk Cousins. Maybe it's because Case Keenum had his way with the Lions last week, so why not give a better quarterback a shot at it? In a week with plenty of good running back matchups, Alex lands on the very reasonable choice of Shady and the Douggernaut. A.J. Green and Odell Beckham represent the "Just Throw It To Your Good Players" portion of the program. Gronk is still good at football. Mason Crosby is the one part of the Packers offense that few are complaining about. The Broncos beating up on Brock Osweiler? Gimme some of that.

Matt Harmon's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmonBYB)

In a matchup of good offenses and bad defenses, Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers will likely be popular. Harmon is going with the Falcons QB this week. David Johnson (no matter what) is not a surprise but Spencer Ware is an eye-opener with Jamaal Charles back to take a few carries. A.J. Green is a Harmon favorite while Mike Evans could feast against the 49ers. Gronk ... because Gronk. Vikings ... because Vikings. And Dustin Hopkins.

Marcas Grant's Week 7 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Philip Rivers and Hunter Henry are good. The Falcons defense is not. You do the math. DeMarco Murray against the Colts and Doug Martin against the 49ers are too tasty to turn down. Julio Jones lighting up the Chargers secondary seems like stealing while A.J. Green should continue to be pummeled with targets. Matt Bryant because shootout. And Broncos because Osweiler.

Those are our picks for Week 7. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9..

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' three-year playoff drought: 'Maybe a culture shock needs to happen'

Following three straight postseason misses by the New Orleans Saints, longtime defensive end Cameron Jordan agrees with the front office that a culture shock might be beneficial. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) activated off injured reserve, remains questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

Jerick McKinnon's Super Bowl bound. The Kansas City Chiefs running back is being activated from injured reserve and is questionable to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Super Bowl loss with 49ers 'motivates me every day'

Chargers' new coach, Jim Harbaugh, was one win away from Super Bowl glory 11 years ago with the Niners, and he still can't shake that defeat. "When I say it motivates me every day, it's every day," Harbaugh said. 