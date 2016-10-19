Picking the perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
As the resident Steelers fan in the Fantasy Stronghold, Franchise is less than optimistic about his team's chances of stopping Tom Brady. Welp. I don't like the Colts chances of stopping DeMarco Murray. Then there's David Johnson (no matter what). Franchise goes a little outside the box with Mike Evans and T.Y. Hilton but I can understand the logic of rolling with two players who are target hogs. The Travis Kelce selection suggests Matt is looking for a high-scoring affair. Dustin Hopkins gets a nod against a scuffling Lions defense. And the Vikings don't really need an explanation, do they?
All these flavors and Gelhar chose Kirk Cousins. Maybe it's because Case Keenum had his way with the Lions last week, so why not give a better quarterback a shot at it? In a week with plenty of good running back matchups, Alex lands on the very reasonable choice of Shady and the Douggernaut. A.J. Green and Odell Beckham represent the "Just Throw It To Your Good Players" portion of the program. Gronk is still good at football. Mason Crosby is the one part of the Packers offense that few are complaining about. The Broncos beating up on Brock Osweiler? Gimme some of that.
In a matchup of good offenses and bad defenses, Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers will likely be popular. Harmon is going with the Falcons QB this week. David Johnson (no matter what) is not a surprise but Spencer Ware is an eye-opener with Jamaal Charles back to take a few carries. A.J. Green is a Harmon favorite while Mike Evans could feast against the 49ers. Gronk ... because Gronk. Vikings ... because Vikings. And Dustin Hopkins.
Philip Rivers and Hunter Henry are good. The Falcons defense is not. You do the math. DeMarco Murray against the Colts and Doug Martin against the 49ers are too tasty to turn down. Julio Jones lighting up the Chargers secondary seems like stealing while A.J. Green should continue to be pummeled with targets. Matt Bryant because shootout. And Broncos because Osweiler.
