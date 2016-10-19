Picking the perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

All these flavors and Gelhar chose Kirk Cousins. Maybe it's because Case Keenum had his way with the Lions last week, so why not give a better quarterback a shot at it? In a week with plenty of good running back matchups, Alex lands on the very reasonable choice of Shady and the Douggernaut. A.J. Green and Odell Beckham represent the "Just Throw It To Your Good Players" portion of the program. Gronk is still good at football. Mason Crosby is the one part of the Packers offense that few are complaining about. The Broncos beating up on Brock Osweiler? Gimme some of that.