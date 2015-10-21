Picking the perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

I differed from the field in a few places. I didn't think there was an obvious pick for RB2, but settled with Marshawn Lynch. It's been a rough year for Lynch lovers, like myself, but if he's every going to get on track, it'll be in this heated rivalry game with the 49ers. San Francisco gives up a rushing touchdown on 4.4 percent of the rush attempts against them (tied for fourth most in the NFL), and Lynch ran better last week than at any point in the year. Also, how am I the only one to go with Gronk this week? I've said previously that I'll never not pick Gronk in this space, and I don't care who the Raiders are playing that week. Yet, I never expected to be the only one of us to go with The Chosen One at tight end. Washington's defense will anchor so many of my DFS and season-long teams this week, as they welcome Jameis Winston into their building. So, I'll be going down with that ship.