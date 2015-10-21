Picking the perfect Week 7 fantasy football lineup

Each week, you can try to predict the perfect fantasy lineup on NFL.com for a chance to win $1 million. Never played before? Don't worry, it's super simple and completely free. All you have to do is select who you think will be the highest scoring player at each position in a given week. Easy. And it gets better. Each week I'll collect the perfect lineup from each of our fantasy experts to try and help guide you all to the $1 million prize. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet or bothered to play? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 7 from Marcas Grant, Matt Franciscovich, Alex Gelhar and myself, Matt Harmon.
Franchise believes Adrian Peterson bounces back from a 27 touches for 57 yards outing against the Chiefs for a big Week 7. Beyond just that he's Adrian Peterson, there's precident for this. The Vikings back had a dreadful Week 1, and then went for 192 total yards the following outing. Normally taking a running back and a wide receiver from the same team to finish as the top scorers of the week isn't a good idea. But in the Falcons "play the hits" offense, it can work. Martavis Bryant is an interesting choice here. He exploded in his first game of the 2015 season, and is commonly referred to as "the alien" by the team. Bryant can do special things, and is facing the Chiefs leaky pass defense.
In that same Steelers game, Marcas believes that Antonio Brown will return to form and outshine the flashier Bryant. The Steelers actually fielded something resembling an NFL passing offense when Mike Vick got injured in Week 6 and Landry Jones took the field. It's hard to type those words, but Jones actually knew the offense and threatened the entire field. The safe bet is on Brown not being Brown until Ben Roethlisberger returns, which could be this week too, but he could give an early revival. This is the first time you'll see the Carson Palmer/Larry Fitzgerald stack in this space, but it won't be the last. Marcas loves him some "Raiders can't cover the tight end" when filling that position in these Perfect Challenge lineups. I bet Antonio Gates brings him a better return than Owen Daniels did two weeks ago.
Gelhar knows DeAndre Hopkins is playing like the best receiver in the NFL, and has an obscene market share of the Texans offense. You can't go wrong with him in here every week. Not many running backs get the locked-in volume of touches that Chris Ivory is privy to. He's a threat to push 25 touches every time he hits the field at full strength. Todd Gurley is a popular pick among us at running back. He's an explosive talent that faces a Browns defense that's been run on a league leading 171 times at 5.19 yards per carry. Gurley averaged 25.5 touches the last two games, but hasn't found the end zone yet. Talk about an obvious regression to the mean candidate. He's scoring this week, and we're counting on it.
I differed from the field in a few places. I didn't think there was an obvious pick for RB2, but settled with Marshawn Lynch. It's been a rough year for Lynch lovers, like myself, but if he's every going to get on track, it'll be in this heated rivalry game with the 49ers. San Francisco gives up a rushing touchdown on 4.4 percent of the rush attempts against them (tied for fourth most in the NFL), and Lynch ran better last week than at any point in the year. Also, how am I the only one to go with Gronk this week? I've said previously that I'll never not pick Gronk in this space, and I don't care who the Raiders are playing that week. Yet, I never expected to be the only one of us to go with The Chosen One at tight end. Washington's defense will anchor so many of my DFS and season-long teams this week, as they welcome Jameis Winston into their building. So, I'll be going down with that ship.
