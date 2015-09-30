Picking the perfect Week 4 fantasy football lineup

Each week, you can try to predict the perfect fantasy lineup on NFL.com for a chance to win $1 million. Never played before? Don't worry, it's super simple and completely free. All you have to do is select who you think will be the highest scoring player at each position in a given week. Easy. And it gets better. Each week I'll collect the perfect lineup from each of our fantasy experts to try and help guide you all to the $1 million prize. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet or bothered to play? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 3 from Marcas Grant, Matt Franciscovich, Alex Gelhar and myself, Matt Harmon.
Marcas Grant is drinking the Joseph Randle Kool-Aid. If Dallas has settled on Randle as their featured back, he could indeed have a big game if the team leans on the ground game. The matchup isn't quite there, the Saints are weaker in pass defense, and I don't think there's enough evidence to crown Randle just yet. Perhaps Marcas knows more than I do here, thought. Grant went a bit contrarian taking Adrian Peterson against the vaunted Broncos defense. The thinking here is that Minnesota won't be able to do a thing through the air, and Peterson will shoulder a heavy load on the ground. He's currently tied with Matt Forte for the NFL's lead in rushing attempts, so that would fall in line with their game plan. Marcas isn't projecting much drop off for Antonio Brown with Mike Vick under center. Facing off against a Ravens secondary that has been a train wreck the last two week, he just may have big game ahead.
Without a doubt it feels unsettling to have faith in Andy Dalton, but right now, we do. He's the third best fantasy quarterback through three weeks, and he even vanquished the Ravens last week, a team that he's historically struggled against. However, it's important to note the matchups get much tougher for him after this week. Franchise is planning on going out on the Dalton train for one last ride with a bang. He has the Bengals signal caller, and his top two weapons in his lineup. The Chiefs defense has been neutered the past two weeks. Franchise is the second one of our group to go with Karlos Williams, a trendy Week 4 sleeper pick. Williams is set to inherit a big workload if LeSean McCoy sits, and has been one of the most efficient running backs through three weeks, averaging 1.46 fantasy points per touch.
Gelhar makes a play with both his heart and his brain by picking two Packers for his perfect challenge lineup. Of course, he's a Green Bay fan, but that doesn't mean the Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb picks aren't based in logic. The 49ers are one of the most generous teams to opposing passers, allowing the third most fantasy points per pass attempt in the NFL. They fall into the same slot against wide receivers, allowing .34 points to wide receivers per opposing quarterback pass attempt. Martellus Bennett figures to be a popular choice of the highest scoring tight end of Week 4, after Gary Barnidge proved you can indeed start any tight end against Oakland and expect a big fantasy day. Steve Smith is coming off the best two-week stretch for any wide receiver at his advanced age, and could end up a top scorer in any week based purely on volume.
My lineup is basically all chalk this week. I'll take Rodgers to tear up the 49ers, Julio Jones to continue his torrid pace and the Steelers to lean on Le'Veon Bell in the first game without Ben Roethlisberger. Jamaal Charles is the top fantasy back through three weeks, and I don't see any reason that changes in Week 4. The Bengals have a solid defense, but Charles is shouldering so much of the Chiefs' offensive workload it's hard to turn away from him. If the Chiefs plan on keeping pace with an improving Bengals unit, they'll need Charles to be the catalyst. Carolina has a favorable matchup with the Bucs secondary, and without a reliable wide receiver, that means plenty of points for Greg Olsen. It worked last week, after all.
Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 4 from our fantasy experts.
Matt Harmon is an associate fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com, and the creator of #ReceptionPerception, who you can follow on Twitter **@MattHarmon_BYB**.