Picking the perfect Week 4 fantasy football lineup

Marcas Grant is drinking the Joseph Randle Kool-Aid. If Dallas has settled on Randle as their featured back, he could indeed have a big game if the team leans on the ground game. The matchup isn't quite there, the Saints are weaker in pass defense, and I don't think there's enough evidence to crown Randle just yet. Perhaps Marcas knows more than I do here, thought. Grant went a bit contrarian taking Adrian Peterson against the vaunted Broncos defense. The thinking here is that Minnesota won't be able to do a thing through the air, and Peterson will shoulder a heavy load on the ground. He's currently tied with Matt Forte for the NFL's lead in rushing attempts, so that would fall in line with their game plan. Marcas isn't projecting much drop off for Antonio Brown with Mike Vick under center. Facing off against a Ravens secondary that has been a train wreck the last two week, he just may have big game ahead.