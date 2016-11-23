Picking the perfect Week 12 fantasy football lineup

Published: Nov 23, 2016 at 02:47 AM
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 12 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 12 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Tom Brady just missed being last week's top scorer, so why not double down with TB12 against one of his favorite foes? Jay Ajayi against the Niners is sure to be a popular pick this week. Same with Melvin Gordon against the Texans. Franchise is counting on more of that second half Doug Baldwin magic and goes against the grain with the Michael Crabtree pick. Jordan Reed is looking for just his second double-digit fantasy game since Week 4. The Bills are looking to pick on Blake Bortles like nearly every other defense has this season. And Cairo Santos.

Alex Gelhar's Week 12 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

More love for Tom Brady against the Jets' sorrowful secondary. Ezekiel Elliott is always eating ... and he plays on Thanksgiving. What a happy coincidence. Jay Ajayi against the Niners is also feast-worthy. Odell Beckham Jr and Amari Cooper are both good at football and have positive matchups. Is this the week Greg Olsen gets back on track? Is this the week Blake Bortles continues to Blake Bortles? And Cairo Santos.

Matt Harmon's Week 12 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Russell Wilson has been red hot and the Bucs don't look like the group to cool him off. Zeke and Jay are no-brainers this week. Amari Cooper against the Panthers seems like a good deal. Plus, Allen Robinson against the Ravens is ... wait, what? OKthen. Jimmy Graham looks like Jimmy Graham again. Huzzah! The Bills against Jacksonville is a recurring theme here. And Cairo Santos.

Marcas Grant's Week 12 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Hi, Russell Wilson. Please keep doing "Second Half of the Season" Russell Wilson things. Hi, 49ers defense. Please keep offering little resistance to running backs. David Johnson, because did you expect me to go off-brand? Here's to hoping that Doug stays Angry and business keeps boomin'. With the holidays coming, it's time to roll with Rudolph. The Titans get a shot at a depleted Bears offense this week. And Cairo Santos.

Those are our picks for Week 12. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9..

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

