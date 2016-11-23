Picking the perfect Week 12 fantasy football lineup

Tom Brady just missed being last week's top scorer, so why not double down with TB12 against one of his favorite foes? Jay Ajayi against the Niners is sure to be a popular pick this week. Same with Melvin Gordon against the Texans. Franchise is counting on more of that second half Doug Baldwin magic and goes against the grain with the Michael Crabtree pick. Jordan Reed is looking for just his second double-digit fantasy game since Week 4. The Bills are looking to pick on Blake Bortles like nearly every other defense has this season. And Cairo Santos.