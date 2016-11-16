Picking the perfect Week 11 fantasy football lineup

So you think you're perfect, eh? Well don't just talk about it. Be about it. Prove to your friends and (more importantly) strangers you'll never meet that you're a fantasy football genius. Every week, set the perfect fantasy lineup for your chance to win one million dollars. You could use a million dollars, right? Right. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
Forget what Tom Brady didn't do against the Seahawks last week. He's returning home to the Bay Area to play the team he grew up cheering for. Oh ... and that team is wretched. Franchise likes LeSean McCoy after the Bills rusher rested up during the bye week. You could call him a homer for going with Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, except that those players are really good and playing the Browns. He's showing no fear of rolling with an underwhelming Kelvin Benjamin. Martellus Bennett is an interesting play as we await word on Rob Gronkowski. The Seahawks could swallow up the Eagles middling offense. And Justin Tucker.
Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson aren't getting the same level of Perfect Challenge love that they have in past weeks, but Gelhar still believes. DeMarco Murray and Le'Veon Bell are likely to see the light of day in plenty of lineups this week. The same goes for Odell Beckham at receiver. The specter of Vernon Davis hasn't scared Alex off Jordan Reed. The Cardinals defense will take aim at a Vikings offense that hasn't shown much firepower. And Cairo Santos.
Two weeks straight for Harmon rolling with Cam Newton. Good to see that he doesn't fear Thursday night. LeGarrette Blount against the Niners run defense makes plenty of sense. And hey, there's Le'Veon Bell again! A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton are two men who are good at football and get lots of targets. Harmon, like Gelhar, have no fear of Vernon Davis while he expects the Giants defense to terrorize Jay Cutler and the Bears. And Cairo Santos.
Tom Brady back in the Bay against the Niners? Yes please. Neither Le'Veon Bell nor DeMarco Murray should see much resistance from their defensive opponents this week. Hi Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham! You guys are good at catching the football and scoring touchdowns. That also applies to you, Delanie Walker. I'm rolling with the Dolphins to dominate Jared Goff and the hapless Rams. And Cairo Santos.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9..