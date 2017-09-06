Picking the Perfect Week 1 fantasy football lineup

The key to winning the Perfect Challenge is to try and create as unique a lineup as possible while still finding players who will score big points. So it makes sense that Carson Palmer going against a suspect Lions defense gets a look from Franchise. Of course, not every pick can be avant garde -- hence Le'Veon Bell, A.J. Green and Gronk. Devonta Freeman should have plenty of room to operate against the Bears while Franchise is looking for the Texans to exploit the matchup against Blake Bortles and the Jaguars. And Matt Bryant.