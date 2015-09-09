Picking the perfect Week 1 fantasy football lineup

I like Marcas' contrarian tactic here, being the only one to invest so heavily in the Dolphins. I'm a believer in their offense as well, and a Week 1 matchup against Washington's porous secondary could be just the ticket for your Perfect Challenge lineup. Jarvis Landry is the way to go among Dolphins pass-catchers if you want to follow Marcas' strategy. The Dolphins defense added Ndamukong Suh this offseason, and could terrorize Kirk Cousins behind his leaky offensive line. Eddie Lacy and Rob Gronkowski appear in all four of our lineups, so I won't spend too much time on them here. Does anyone think Adrian Peterson is not getting a million carries in Week 1? I'd expect the team to run him early and often against a 49ers defense that has lost several superstars this offseason. With Martavis Bryant out as he serves a four-game suspension, Antonio Brown could get ALL OF THE TARGETS on Thursday night.