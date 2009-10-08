Pick your poison: Defenses trying to adjust to QB protection plans

"And we're not going to back off that," Pereira said. "We don't put, necessarily, judgment into it, although, with the low hits, we do understand that there are going to be hits that are not forcible hits. So we put that in the rule that says in order for it to be a foul, the hit has to be forcible. But that's purely at the judgment of the referee, and nobody else's judgment. And we follow that same logic when we said to the referees, 'If there's any doubt as to whether or not the hit is a foul, call it a foul. Err on the side of safety.' You're not going to have 100-percent, consistent application of judgment. That's not possible, and to think it is possible is ludicrous."