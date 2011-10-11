Pick up Tebow off waivers, start Torain in Week 6

M.F.: I would start Heyward-Bey out of that trio of wideouts. (Wow, did I seriously just advise you to start Darrius Heyward-Bey?) As odd as it sounds, it's true. Heyward-Bey is finally starting to show the flashes of potential that made him a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, posting a combined 214 yards and one touchdown over his last two games. What's more, Heyward-Bey is close to being on pace for a 1,000-yard season. This week he faces a Browns defense that could be without CB Joe Haden, who suffered a knee injury back in Week 4. If Haden is on the sidelines, it makes Heyward-Bey that much more attractive (boy, I just can't get used to saying that). To answer your second question, yes I would dump Clark if there were a hot waiver wire pickup that you could add -- someone like Tebow, for example. Clark is barely seeing any targets, and the struggles of the Colts offensive line has landed him on the sidelines more often because he's not a tremendous blocker. Unfortunately, the loss of Peyton Manning has had the greatest negative effect on Clark. What's funny is that when Manning is back (this year or in 2012), Clark will go back to being a No. 1 fantasy tight end. But without him under center, the Iowa product has gone from superstar to reserve or waiver-wire fodder in most formats.