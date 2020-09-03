Pick the winner of every NFL game this season

As the 2020 NFL season draws closer make sure you are set by playing the NFL Pick Em game!
Visit nflpickem.co.uk and simply select who you think will win each game, every week of the season and you will be in with a chance to win weekly £100 vouchers to spend at Europe.NFLShop. If you miss the start of the season you will still be able to play and compete for the weekly prizes.
You will just need a NFL.com account to play and make your game picks prior to each game starting.
Plus you won't be alone! NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund will give you her analytical advice every week and the new 'NFL Overtime' show on Sky Sports NFL each Tuesday at 9pm will also feature helpful hints for you.
Finally, make sure you start or join a mini-league with your friends to keep some competitiveness up among your friends.