Pick of Ryan gives Falcons a franchise face-lift

Consider the response Ryan gave during a news conference at Radio City Music Hall to a question about comparisons with Vick that already have begun: "I can't worry about it. I just have to go down and make sure that I'm doing everything I can to be successful. I've got to focus on what's important, and that's playing the quarterback position well. I'm going to try not to be distracted, and really just focus on trying to win, trying to be on the field, and trying to earn the respect of my teammates."