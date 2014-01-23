Pick a side - Who to root for in Super Bowl XLVIII

5. What does John Fox say?: Of the four coaches who participated in the conference championship games, Fox was the only one who didn't have a) the sideline demeanor of Oscar the Grouch, b) throw temper tantrums like a kindergartener who was denied his favorite sugary cereal or c) parade up and down the sideline with the swagger of a 19th-century oil tycoon. Plus, how can you hate a guy who came back from heart surgery in the middle of the season to help lead his team to the Super Bowl? You can't. Unless you're some sort of grouch.