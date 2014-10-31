Around the NFL

Physical play inspired Jimmy Graham vs. Panthers

Published: Oct 31, 2014 at 01:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Drew Brees was picked off on the New Orleans Saints' first drive of a 28-10declawing of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. As the ball took flight, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis walloped tight end Jimmy Grahamright under the chin.

"That block came before the ball was even tipped, you know?" said Graham, who didn't miss a snap after the hit, per the Charlotte Observer. "That wasn't a block, that was a hit and it seemed like that was intentional."

The physical play from the Panthers fired up the behemoth, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

"Early in the game they were trying to come after me," Graham said. "Even in my routes, I was just getting hit -- literally getting hit. So, I've got to protect myself better. It definitely got me going and sparked a fire underneath me."

The play certainly provoked Graham, who on the next drive decided to hurdle over safety Roman Harper on 19-yard gain. The tight end finished with seven catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. His return from injury has helped re-open a somewhat listless Saints offense.

"I just need to play more emotional," Graham said. "I think early I wasn't playing emotional enough -- at least for me. ... And when I do that, I think it adds something not only to my game, but it helps spur our offense."

After scoring his [late first-half touchdown](http://now.nfl.com/play/(15f27a73-09a6-4734-9289-ac2707216009) Graham decided to display that emotion with a Gus Frerotte-esque celebration.

"That's just me probably letting out a little frustration," Graham said, explaining why he head-butted the bench after the score. "We've been tested in so many ways this year and there have been a lot of people that have written us off. That was more of, just getting out some frustration that's been on me for quite awhile now."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 9 game and recaps the Saints' one-sided *TNF win over the Panthers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) questionable to return, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White did not come back into the game and is questionable to return with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson has now taken over for White against the Colts to begin the second quarter. 
news

Week 9 Thursday night inactives: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed their head coach and top RB back into the fold this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
news

Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) practices fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) a DNP

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
news

Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs preparing to face same Packers offense in Jordan Love's first start

Aaron Rodgers getting ruled out allowed the Packers time to prep Jordan Love for their game against the Chiefs. It also gives K.C. a chance to study the backup quarterback instead of wasting time on Rodgers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lauded as Players of the Month

Also among the NFL Players of the Month for October are Titans safety Kevin Byard, Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW