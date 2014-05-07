Photo gallery: NFL prospects dive into PLAY 60 event with kids

Prior to Thursday's NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, 30 prospects took part in NFL PLAY 60 Draft Celebration on Wednesday at Chelsea Waterside Park.
Players ranging from Jadeveon Clowney to Khalil Mack and Johnny Manziel to Teddy Bridgewater worked with tackle and flag football players on Heads Up Football techniques.
The program at Waterside Park, which includes USA Football and Under Armour coaches, will continue through Thursday for kids from around the New York area. Current and former pros, including Ben Tate, Chad Pennington and Andre Reed, were scheduled to work with the kids both days.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
