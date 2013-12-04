Photo gallery: Atlanta Falcons' Steven Jackson promotes Play 60

Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson on Tuesday met with students at Shiloh Point Elementary School in Cumming, Ga., part of the NFL's Play 60 Campaign to encourage kids to get 60 minutes of exercise a day. Jackson addressed an assembly of students on the importance of staying active and eating healthy before leading them in a fitness class. The school also received a grant for $10,000 for health and wellness programming and equipment.
A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.