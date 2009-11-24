Phillips rails about officials after their miscues affect Cowboys

The Cowboys were on the wrong end of incidents involving replay in their last two games. In Dallas' Nov. 15 loss at Green Bay, the Packers weren't penalized for throwing a challenge flag when they were out of challenges, and in the Cowboys' Sunday victory over the Washington Redskins, the crew made a series of errors on the same play. It ended up not hurting the Cowboys because the Redskins missed a field-goal attempt, but it still left Phillips steamed Tuesday.