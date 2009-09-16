Phillips, Johnson become latest Giants DBs on injury report

Published: Sep 16, 2009 at 01:19 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The number of injured defensive backs on the New York Giants' roster is growing.

Starting safeties Kenny Phillips and Michael Johnson joined cornerbacks Aaron Ross and Kevin Dockery on the injury report that the Giants handed out Wednesday.

Johnson (shoulder) and Phillips (knee) both missed Wednesday's practice, along with Ross (hamstring), center Adam Koets (ankle), wide receiver and first-round draft pick Hakeem Nicks (foot) and running back Danny Ware (elbow).

Nicks and Ware will be out at least two weeks after being injured in the Giants' 23-17 season-opening victory over the NFC East rival Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Phillips had a knee problem in training camp. Johnson sustained a stringer in the game against the Redskins.

Dockery (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. He didn't practice last week.

