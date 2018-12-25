Around the NFL

Phillip Lindsay dealing with possible wrist fracture

Published: Dec 25, 2018 at 08:59 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Phillip Lindsay's remarkable rookie season is over.

The Denver Broncos running back potentially suffered a scaphoid fracture and ligament damage to his wrist during Monday's loss to the Oakland Raiders and will miss Sunday's season finale and the Pro Bowl, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Speaking on KDSP-AM on Wednesday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Lindsay will have surgery. Lindsay is scheduled to undergo additional tests this week to confirm the nature of his injuries, per Rapoport. He faces the prospect of a potential lengthy recovery period, Rapoport added.

The undrafted star suffered the injury when the helmet of a Raiders player hit Lindsay's hand/wrist while he was carrying the ball. He was declared out a short time later in the fourth quarter. Lindsay had rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries before exiting the game.

Lindsay is one of the favorites to earn offensive rookie of the year honors this season. During Monday's game, he passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark, joining LeGarrette Blount (2010) and Dominic Rhodes (2001) as the only undrafted rookies in the Super Bowl era to rush for more than 1,000 yards, according to NFL Research.

Lindsay finishes the season as one of the few bright spots for a Denver team that will not be playing into January for the third straight year. He tallied 1,034 rushing yards and nine TDs along with 241 receiving yards and a TD. He was the first undrafted offensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl in NFL history.

