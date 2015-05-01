Philip Rivers willing to listen to Chargers' offers

Around the NFL

The future of Philip Rivers is up in the air, but San Diego's quarterback sounds open to playing for the Bolts beyond 2015.

"A lot of moving parts and lots to think about," Rivers said Friday, per U-T San Diego. "Location, family, team. ... All I can say at this point regarding an extension is I'm willing to listen to anything. I'm also willing to play it out. I'm just fired up to be the Chargers' QB in 2015."

Rivers was the topic of trade whispers leading up to the first round of the draft, but the Chargers weren't willing to move their franchise passer. He doesn't sound interested in moving his large family to Los Angeles if the team relocates there, but Rivers doesn't hold all the cards: San Diego can franchise him for the 2016 season if an extension can't be worked out.

The veteran signal-caller does approve of the team drafting first-rounder Melvin Gordon, the Wisconsin running back who now gives the Chargers one of the league's most intriguing backfields.

"I watched Melvin on many Saturday night highlights," Rivers said. "... It's exciting. We have a great group of backs. We are at our best when 50-50 run/pass. This group gives us a great chance to be that."

He's right. San Diego was a dangerous beast on offense when they pounded teams with the run down the stretch in 2013. Injuries to Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead short-circuited that approach last season, but Gordon's arrival brings hope to a Chargers squad that wants to see Rivers hang around long beyond this autumn.

