Philip Rivers: Too early, unfair to question Melvin Gordon

"It's not going to be Melvin going until he holds his hand up, like it was in those LT days," San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers said this week at Chargers headquarters. "You are going to see Brandon (Oliver), you are going to see Danny (Woodhead). We are not going to be stubborn with the run game and say, 'We said we were going to run it better, so we are just going to keep calling runs'."