Philip Rivers steers San Diego Chargers past Eagles

The Chargers had a 10-point lead twice in the first half but couldn't slow Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (428 yards, two touchdown passes) and DeSean Jackson (193 yards, one touchdown). It seemed inevitable that the Eagles would drive for the winning score late. However, the Chargers' defense hit Vick hard, forcing him out of the game for a play before the two-minute warning. The Eagles settled for a game-tying field goal.