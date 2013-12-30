Philip Rivers' San Diego Chargers looking dangerous for playoffs

And the wackiness had just begun. In overtime, Eric Weddle audibled for a fake punt from the Chargers' 28-yard line, a stunning decision. Weddle appeared to lose the ball and Kansas City subsequently returned it for what seemed like a game-ending touchdown -- only to have the turnover wiped away by referee Bill Leavy, who ruled that Weddle had gained the first down before his forward progress had stopped. I thought it was forward progress, but it was never fully explained by Leavy. Regardless, the Chargers were still alive -- and they went on to take the lead for good on the drive.