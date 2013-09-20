Philip Rivers' rebirth, Johnny Manziel's NFL prospects and more

3) Tom Brady's fiery approach. Having covered Brady for most of the past decade, I was surprised to see, well, the surprise over the firebrand demeanor that the quarterback displayed during the New England Patriots' offensive fits and starts in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets. This is not new. His sideline blowup with ex-offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in Washington in 2011 was caught on camera. There was the shot that made the back page of the Boston Herald in 2005, of Brady chucking a water bottle in frustration. There were several examples with a transitioning offense in 2009, including the time that Brady muttered "It's not (bleeping) hard" to Joey Galloway. And that carried over with a younger group in 2010. Even after the offense turned a corner that year, during a November game in Pittsburgh, Brady huddled his group for an upbraiding caught by the TV cameras. I did ask Brady a week ago about his visible frustration, and whether he has to be more patient with the youngsters around him. He said he does. But he said there's a place for the tough-love approach, too. "It's both; that's the way I learned, and I've seen other guys respond really well to that. I think you just have to naturally feel it, and if you sense things aren't going well, you change things up." This will be monitored, of course, from here on out.