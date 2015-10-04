Around the NFL

Philip Rivers outduels Josh McCown in 30-27 shootout

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 12:41 PM
Chris Wesseling

An offsides penalty on Cleveland Browns cornerback Tramon Williams gave Chargers kicker Josh Lambo a second chance at the game-winning field goal in San Diego's 30-27 victory in Week 4. Here's what you need to know:

  1. The Chargers emerged on top in a thrilling back-and-forth contest primarily because Philip Rivers had the ball with the game on the line. On a day in which the depleted Chargers were down to two starting offensive lineman, two healthy wide receivers and two cornerbacks in the fourth quarter, Rivers was nearly flawless, lifting his team to victory. With Malcom Floyd nursing a concussion and Stevie Johnson pulling his hamstring, the Bolts will need to sign a wide receiver or two this week.
  1. Josh McCown played one of the best games of his career, joining Otto Graham (1953), Brian Sipe (1980) and Brian Hoyer (2014) as the only Browns quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards in consecutive games. He deserved a better fate after hitting Gary Barnidge for a pair of big throws and tossing a two-point conversion to Taylor Gabriel in a plucky, 10-play touchdown drive to tie the game with two minutes remaining. His defense just couldn't stop Rivers and Danny Woodhead when it mattered.
  1. While San Diego's roster has been devastated by injuries, Cleveland's has turned up a pair of intriguing playmakers on offense. Rookie Duke Johnson generated 116 yards on 17 touches, more than doubling his reception total for the season. Underutilized as an athletic pass-catching tight end with an impressive catch radius, journeyman Barnidge has 12 catches for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the past two weeks. If McCown keeps the offense afloat for the next two months -- a huge "if" -- Barnidge could be on his way to an indian-summer breakout season.
