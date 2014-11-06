Around the NFL

Philip Rivers: 'No time to panic' for skidding Chargers

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 03:51 AM

A scorching 5-1 start has been followed by a three-game losing streak for the San Diego Chargers. It's not the optimal way to reach a bye week, but Philip Rivers believes his team has the experience to deal with this type of adversity.

"We'll find out what we are made of," he said, according to ESPN.com. "We've been in these situations over the last eight years plenty of times and we always fought with the character and toughness and the desire and heart that we thought we had.

"It's no time to panic at all. We're 5-4, and we're right there in the pack of a lot of teams. And although we're not at the top of that pack, I know we're in a big pack. And we've got seven to go, and we'll play them one at a time. It's starts with Oakland, and that's the only one we can control."

The Chargers likely kissed their chances of a division title goodbye with this slump -- such is life playing in the same division as Peyton Manning -- but they remain on the upper end of the spectrum when compared to the five other AFC teams with five wins.

Their immediate post-bye schedule is favorable as well. The Chargers have home dates against the 0-8 Oakland Raiders and 3-5 St. Louis Rams in the next two weeks. If they take care of business there, the Chargers should be in good shape when the schedule tightens up again in the home-stretch run.

Now, if the Chargers get beat by the Raiders, I fully endorse a wild panic scenario.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Browns-Bengals and returns the game "Win Gregg's Toaster." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Despite new coaching staff, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. feels 'clear' heading into third season

Heading into his third NFL season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. says he feels "clear-minded" this offseason.

news

Chargers' Kellen Moore on WR height advantage: 'We're going to be throwing in a different jet stream'

New Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is excited to utilize quarterback Justin Herbert's decision making, as well as a group of tall pass catchers, to employ an aggressive offensive system in Los Angeles.

news

Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Aaron Rodgers has departed to the New York Jets, and Jordan Love's time is now to quarterback the Green Bay Packers into a fresh and uncertain era. Is Love ready to be the Packers' next franchise QB, though?

news

Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew on impact of adding Calvin Ridley: 'The league gotta watch out'

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew raved about what he's seen from new teammate Calvin Ridley, claiming that he doesn't think "anybody can guard him in the league," and that with the 28-year-old on the roster "the league gotta watch out."

news

Chiefs embarking on second quest to end NFL's historical back-to-back drought

As the 2023 NFL season beckons, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves aiming to become the ninth repeat Super Bowl champions in league lore. For the second time in four years, K.C. will begin a quest to become the NFL's first back-to-back champion since 2004.

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

news

Did Raiders make winning decision replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Raiders released their all-time leading passer, Derek Carr, and replaced him with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The prevailing quandary ahead of the 2023 season will be if Las Vegas made the right choice.

news

Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first MVP in 2023?

Seven teams are still searching for their first player to win Most Valuable Player heading into 2023. Who from the Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, Saints, Jets, Eagles and Buccaneers is most likely to bring home the award?

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker wants to be paid fairly as he plans to attend training camp following trade request

Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn't want to be the highest-paid safety as he plans to report to training camp following an April trade request, but he does hope to be paid fairly, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per Baker's agent.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More