Philip Rivers' late game-winning touchdown best of Week 12

Published: Nov 26, 2013 at 01:20 PM

The San Diego Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs41-38 Sunday in a big upset.

Philip Rivers

The decisive score came with just 24 seconds left in the game. Down four points after the Chiefs found the end zone with 1:22 remaining, the Bolts needed a touchdown -- and they got it. Quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Seyi Ajirotutu streaking down the left sideline and fired a beautiful 26-yard TD strike to win the game and earn Week 12's "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone. It was just Ajirotutu's third catch of the season. Rivers finished with 392 yards through the air and three touchdown passes in the win.

The victory over the AFC West rival Chiefs keeps the Chargers' playoff hopes alive. The Chargers now are tied with five other teams for the No. 6 playoff spot in what is shaping up to be a thrilling race in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW