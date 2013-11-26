Philip Rivers' late game-winning touchdown best of Week 12

The decisive score came with just 24 seconds left in the game. Down four points after the Chiefs found the end zone with 1:22 remaining, the Bolts needed a touchdown -- and they got it. Quarterback Philip Rivers found wide receiver Seyi Ajirotutu streaking down the left sideline and fired a beautiful 26-yard TD strike to win the game and earn Week 12's "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone. It was just Ajirotutu's third catch of the season. Rivers finished with 392 yards through the air and three touchdown passes in the win.