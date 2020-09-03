Philip Rivers: Jonathan Taylor 'reminds me a lot of Michael Turner'

During his first four years with the Chargers, Turner became the best backup in the league paired with future Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson. Turner complemented LT's flash, with a bruising style who would grind on opponents and pick up chunk gains. Once his rookie contract was up, he moved to Atlanta for a full-time role. Off the bat, Turner proved he could carry the load, earning 1,699 rushing yards on 376 carries while earning first-team All-Pro honors. In five seasons with the Falcons, Turner rushed for 6,081 yards on 1,411 carries with 60 TDs.