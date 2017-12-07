Around the NFL

Philip Rivers has no plans to play until he's 45

Dec 07, 2017
Tom Brady plans to play until he's at least 45. Ditto for fellow quarterback cyborg Russell Wilson. Philip Rivers, however, is under no illusions he'll be in the NFL for another decade.

The 35-year-old signal-caller told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday that he'll walk away well before he's 45.

"I don't have a number in mind," Rivers said of how long he plans to play. "I can tell you right now it ain't gonna be 45. I have no desire for it to be that long. I hope I help lead my son's high school team to a state championship by the time I'm 45. I don't think I'm gonna have a helmet on when I'm 45."

Coach Rivers does have a nice ring to it.

With the possibility of Eli Manning moving on from New York, and a history of other quarterbacks leaving their franchises -- from Peyton Manning to Joe Montana, and many others -- Rivers said he hopes to be a Charger for life.

"You know, it can happen to anybody. As we sit today I certainly hope so," he said. "I certainly hope to. It's been an interesting transition with the move up north, but I think I speak for my wife and my children they would all say it's gone smoother than anticipated thus far. Hopefully, it's a handful more years."

How long that "handful" of years means likely depends on how his body holds up and the Chargers remaining in contention. After a disastrous start to the season, L.A. is surging behind Rivers' stellar play.

The Chargers boast the talent to be among the top teams in the AFC for years to come: a veteran quarterback, dynamic No. 1 receiver (Keenan Allen), workhorse running back (Melvin Gordon), deep threats on the edge (Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams), playmaking tight end (Hunter Henry), young first-round receiver (Mike Williams), the best pass rushing duo in the NFL (Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram), thumping LB back from injury (Denzel Perryman) and a smothering secondary (Casey Hayward, Trevor Williams, Desmond King, Jahleel Addae, Tre Boston).

It might not be until he's 45, but with that team, it's difficult envisioning Rivers hanging up his bolo tie anytime soon.

