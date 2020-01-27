Philip Rivers' future with Chargers still uncertain

The 38-year-old Rivers played out the final season of his contract without signing an extension with the Bolts. Going forward, Rapoport added the Chargers' options would be signing Rivers to a franchise tag or letting him walk into free agency and playing 2020 with a new quarterback under center. As Rapoport pointed out, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise after the team pondered benching Rivers, who has started 224 straight games, toward the end of the season.