Philip Rivers fine with L.A., not pushing for trade

Published: Jan 17, 2017 at 09:21 AM
Chris Wesseling

Now that the Chargers are fleeing San Diego, inquiring football minds want to know: Is Philip Rivers onboard with the idea of spending the remainder of his career in Los Angeles?

The cagey quarterbackmulled retirement after the 2015 season, letting it be known at the time that he wasn't wild about the prospect of moving to the big city.

After Rivers acknowledged feeling "numb" about the transition, unsubstantiated reports surfaced Monday suggesting he is prepared to force a trade this offseason.

Through Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers shot down that notion on Tuesday:

When ESPN.com's Jim Trotter reached out for a comment about the rumors, Rivers responded, "News to me."

Although Rivers was frustrated with stalled contract talks and the uncertain future of the club's nucleus early in 2015, he has been rejuvenated by the youth movement of the past two offseasons.

"I'm excited about the young guys we have who are becoming our core guys," Rivers said last February. "(Jason) Verrett, those inside linebackers, I could go on and on. I'm excited about what that new core is becoming on defense."

The Bolts have since added a franchise-altering talent in pass rusher Joey Bosa and a successor to future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates in Hunter Henry.

Why would Rivers force his way to an organization in need of an extreme makeover when the upstart Los Angeles Chargers are poised to contend in 2017?

