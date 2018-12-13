Philip Rivers' evolution spurs Chargers' comeback over Chiefs

There were basically two plays that exemplified everything Rivers was in the second half of this contest. The first came with the Chargers facing first-and-20 from their own 30-yard line after a holding penalty. Rivers dropped back, saw wide receiver Travis Benjamin racing up the middle of the defense and fired a pass that resulted in a 39-yard gain. Rivers never hesitated on the throw and hit Benjamin in stride between three defenders. The second play was even more crucial. With Los Angeles facing a fourth-and-8 from the Chiefs' 36-yard line, Rivers sailed a perfectly thrown pass into Benjamin's hands again, this time for a 26-yard completion. Anybody who has watched Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes understands that such plays have become his trademark in what is likely to be a season when he wins the league's Most Valuable Player award. Anybody who has watched Rivers play against the Chiefs since 2013 realizes he hasn't had any feats like those in five long years.