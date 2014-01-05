Philip Rivers' cerebral approach lifts carefree San Diego Chargers

There is another piece here. Before this game, Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer said the big difference between the Rivers they beat in Week 13 and the one who'd rattled off four straight wins since was cerebral. Over and over, with marked consistency, he put his offensive line in the right protections. Over and over, he made the right calls and checks. He didn't force anything. Mike McCoy, the quarterback whisperer who coached Jake Delhomme to a Super Bowl appearance and Tim Tebow to a playoff win, was making Rivers better.