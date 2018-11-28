 Skip to main content
Philip Rivers, Amari Cooper among Players of the Week

Published: Nov 28, 2018 at 01:30 AM

Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season witnessed one quarterback break a single-game record with 25 consecutive completions.

Los Angeles Chargers' Philip Rivers was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after breaking Mark Brunell's record of 22 straight completions to open a game in 2006. His near perfect day helped lead the Chargers to a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his second-half explosion in their win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving. He had touchdown receptions of 40 and 91 yards. He finished the game with eight receptions for 180 yards.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his big game in a 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watt was responsible for 1.5 of Houston's six sacks, but he also helped spring Christian Covington, who had a career-high 2.5 QB takedowns.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a pick-six in their win over the Lions. At the snap, Jackson read the play perfectly and jumped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass to pick it off and return it 41 yards for a touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens punt returner Cyrus Jones was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his 70-yard punt return helped his team take a lead against the Oakland Raiders in the team's eventual victory.

Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a 31-yard field goal for the win against the Carolina Panthers.

