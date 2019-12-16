Around the NFL

Philip Rivers admits 'uncertainty' about his future

Published: Dec 16, 2019 at 01:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers were in a giving mood on Sunday. Normally it's nice to give, especially to guests during the holiday season. Handing over pigskins in bunches during a football game, however, is not good.

The Chargers had 12 possessions in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Seven of those 12 possessions ended in turnovers.

Philip Rivers threw three interceptions, including one on the final two drives of the game, and fumbled. Melvin Gordon lost two fumbles. And Hunter Henry chipped in with a fumble.

"I haven't seen that team all year," coach Anthony Lynn said, via the L.A. Times. "We've gotten beat. We've never gotten beat like that. That was my problem today. That's my frustration right now. I haven't seen that team in three years since I've been here."

In another lost season, big changes could be coming in L.A. Lynn could be on the hot seat. Gordon is likely gone. But it all starts with the quarterback.

Rivers, who is playing out the final year of his contract, noted the haziness surrounding his future when asked if it's sunk in that he could be entering the final two-game stretch of his 16-year career with the Chargers.

"I mean, they could be (the final two games)," he said. "I don't necessarily expect that it is, or I don't necessarily think it's a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don't know."

Sunday marked Rivers' third game this season with three or more INTs, tied for second-most in the NFL -- only Jameis Winston has more.

The Chargers could decide they're ready to move on from the 38-year-old Rivers, who has struggled for long stretches this season, tossing 18 INTs through 14 games. The QB could look to finally move on to another pasture or hang up the cleats for good and saunter into retirement.

"It's not solely going to be my decision," he said. "That's where I think that uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see. ... I think with that uncertainty it does add some emotion."

If it is the end for Rivers with the Chargers, his run will go down as one of the great ones that could never find postseason success.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) questionable for Sunday vs. Chiefs

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, he was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW