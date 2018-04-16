Around the NFL

Philip Rivers addresses chance of Chargers drafting QB

Published: Apr 16, 2018 at 01:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Philip Rivers isn't getting any younger, but make no mistake: The 2018 Los Angeles Chargers are his team.

The quarterback's coach said as much with the draft 10 days away and a crop of signal-callers available for selecting.

"Philip, he's still playing like a young man," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Chargers.com. "This is going to be his squad. If we bring in another quarterback, it's definitely a guy we feel like can sit for a couple of years and play behind Philip and learn, and maybe be the future."

Yes, Lynn also gave the obligatory mention of the backups on the roster -- Cardale Jones and Geno Smith -- adding "I wouldn't look past those two right now." Eventually, though, a replacement must arrive for Rivers, whether its Jones, Smith or a draft pick. Rivers knows this, but he's also not conceding his job anytime soon.

"I look around at places, some guys that have had far more success than I have had, and they're drafting quarterbacks," Rivers said, per Chargers.com. "So, it's inevitable. It's going to happen at some point. It's happened at other places, we all know where they are. And those guys are either still sitting, or they've been traded. ... You know at some point we are going to draft a guy, and I don't see that as any negative.

"I think [Chargers GM] Tom [Telesco], [team president] John [Spanos] and Coach [Anthony] Lynn, these guys know my desire to continue going and hopefully play at a high level for a handful of more years. But at the same time, shoot, as an organization you've got to prepare for down the road. If the right guy [is there that] they see fit, at some point they're going to have to make that decision."

Rarely does a veteran quarterback simultaneously sound so honest and yet so measured. Rivers is aware of his age, of how the professional game operates as a business, isn't insecure about his job but also isn't prepared to pass a torch to a new franchise quarterback.

He's right, though: Eventually, the time will come. He's 36 years old and is entering his 15th season. But if we're talking performance, he still has plenty of gas left in his stubborn, sometimes spiteful tank.

Rivers posted his fifth-straight 4,000-plus-yard season and a 28:10 TD-to-INT ratio in 2017, and save for a made kick or two, would have found himself back in the playoffs with a Chargers team that has plenty of promise. Rivers appears situated for one last multi-year run of success; he rightfully isn't eager to give up the keys.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
news

Cowboys activate Amari Cooper from reserve/COVID-19 list; WR questionable vs. Saints

The Cowboys is finally close to being back to full strength. Dallas announced Wednesday Amari Cooper has been activated from the COVID list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW