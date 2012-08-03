Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Andy Reid pushing players

3. Danny Watkins looks like a different player. Last season was a year of adjustments for the Eagles' 2011 first-round pick. After playing exclusively left tackle at Baylor, he was moved inside to right guard upon arrival in Philly. That is a tough transition to make for any offensive lineman -- it was made even tougher for Watkins because the lockout robbed him of an offseason. He improved throughout the 2011 season, but never got comfortable enough to dominate like he did in college. During Thursday's practice, he had several impressive drive blocks in the nine-on-seven run-game period and showed a consistent anchor when he was bull-rushed in the one-on-one pass-rush period. LeSean McCoy enjoyed a lot of success running on the perimeter last season, but Watkins is going to help create a lot of room for him to run on the inside in 2012.