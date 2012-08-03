Training Camp

Philadelphia Eagles training camp: Andy Reid pushing players

Published: Aug 03, 2012 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

NFL.com has dispatched several writers to report on the 32 training camps. Daniel Jeremiah details his visit with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Click here for the complete archive of Training Camp Reports.)

WHERE IS NFL.COM?

The Eagles conduct training camp at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Every year, thousands of fans make the hour-and-a-half drive from Philadelphia to catch a first glimpse at their new squad. At last year's training camp, following the Eagles' high-profile free-agent binge, there was almost a rock star atmosphere out on the practice field. This year, the crowd was a bit more subdued, but there were still occasional outbursts from a few vocal folks in the stands.

OBSERVATION DECK

1. The Eagles conduct a VERY physical training camp. For those who suggest the Philadelphia Eagles are a finesse team, I suggest you pay a visit to their training camp. Head coach Andy Reid puts his team through grueling periods of "live" interaction between the offense and the defense. After suffering a smattering of injuries over the first few days of the week, there were only about six official full-contact plays during Thursday's practice. Still, plenty of hitting took place. The battle between Howard Mudd's offensive line and Jim Washburn's defensive line was intense throughout the day, featuring a brief brawl between offensive guard Danny Watkins and defensive tackle Cedric Thornton.

2. Michael Vick looks increasingly comfortable in Andy Reid's offense. Vick wasn't perfect by any stretch, but he is making very good decisions with the ball and seems to have a firm grasp of what Reid and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg would like from him. He is going deeper into his progressions and doing a much better job of taking the easy completions, instead of forcing the ball into traffic.

3. Danny Watkins looks like a different player. Last season was a year of adjustments for the Eagles' 2011 first-round pick. After playing exclusively left tackle at Baylor, he was moved inside to right guard upon arrival in Philly. That is a tough transition to make for any offensive lineman -- it was made even tougher for Watkins because the lockout robbed him of an offseason. He improved throughout the 2011 season, but never got comfortable enough to dominate like he did in college. During Thursday's practice, he had several impressive drive blocks in the nine-on-seven run-game period and showed a consistent anchor when he was bull-rushed in the one-on-one pass-rush period. LeSean McCoy enjoyed a lot of success running on the perimeter last season, but Watkins is going to help create a lot of room for him to run on the inside in 2012.

4. The Eagles have built an extremely deep roster. Despite several injuries, there was plenty of athletic talent still on the practice field. Take the defensive line for example. All four projected starters (Jason Babin, Trent Cole, Cullen Jenkins and Mike Patterson) were held out of practice, but their replacements were far from "backup"-caliber players. They trotted out a front four consisting of No. 12 overall pick Fletcher Cox and 2010 first-rounder Brandon Graham on one side, and proven NFL defenders Derek Landri and Darryl Tapp on the other. The depth didn't end with those guys. There were several impressive plays made by defensive end Phillip Hunt and defensive tackles Cedric Thornton and Antonio Dixon. No need to rush the starters back into action when you have that kind of quality depth.

THE NEW GUYS

Cox: The first-rounder out of Mississippi State is not going to be a good NFL player -- that would be selling his ability short. He is going to be a dominant force at defensive tackle. Cox has rare first-step quickness and his hands are very explosive against both the run and pass. He is going to create a pick-your-poison situation for opposing offensive lines; if they slide help to either of the Eagles' talented defensive ends, Cox will be a very disruptive player on the inside.

DeMeco Ryans: The Eagles acquired Cox in a trade with the Houston Texans to provide a steady veteran presence in the middle of the defense. Ryans will fill that role nicely, but don't expect a lot of "wow" plays from Philly's new middle linebacker. He is very instinctive, but lacks the explosiveness and range of the elite players at his position.

Mychal Kendricks and Brandon Boykin: Both will contribute heavily during their rookie season. Kendricks clearly stands out from the rest of the linebacker group. He has very good instincts, can run sideline to sideline and is an explosive tackler. You can close your eyes and figure out when he's the one making contact with ball carriers -- it just sounds different. Boykin looked very comfortable when he worked in the slot. I would be surprised if he didn't take over the nickel role at some point during the 2012 season. He is also very much in the running to handle the return duties.

OVERHEARD

While talking to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman during practice, I mentioned how impressed I was with the teams' running back depth. He then brought up the point that McCoy is the oldest runner on the team. He's 24 years old.

EXTRA POINTS

  1. DeSean Jackson looked very explosive and seems more focused this year.
  1. Demetress Bell isn't as physical or powerful as Jason Peters, but he is very athletic and a more-than-capable starting left tackle.
  1. The Eagles love to collect cornerbacks, as they proved yesterday by acquiring Kevin Thomas in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

OUTLOOK

Philadelphia will have a very tough road in the NFC East. The New York Giants are the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Dallas Cowboys believe they have solved their secondary issues and the Washington Redskins are ready to unleash Robert Griffin III. Despite all of that, the Eagles are my early pick to win the division. Their roster is loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball and their defensive front is going to be tough for any NFL team to handle. As long as Vick can avoid missing a large portion of the season, this team is capable of making a very deep postseason run.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on readying new crop of Packers WRs: 'We're going to be hard on them'

As Aaron Rodgers and the Packers head into their first season without Davante Adams since 2013, the four-time NFL MVP won't be pulling any punches in readying his crop of wideouts. Bridget Condon digs into Rodgers' search for his next WR1.

news

Cleveland Browns' defense giving itself 'no excuses' in 2022 after taking 2021 to jell

Can the Browns' defense live up to its potential after a year of incorporating new players like Greg Newsome II? Jim Trotter takes stock of a unit determined to hold itself to a high standard in 2022.

news

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era

For the first time in his Pittsburgh tenure, Mike Tomlin will be leading a team without Ben Roethlisberger. But, Judy Battista writes, the Steelers coach and his players remain undaunted as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL players who NEED a strong training camp: Trey Lance, Michael Thomas, Daniel Jones in the spotlight

Is Trey Lance truly ready to take the reins in San Francisco? Can Michael Thomas finally get a clean bill of health? Will Daniel Jones answer the bell in a prove-it season? Adam Schein spotlights nine NFL players who NEED a strong training camp.

news

NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022

Will Baker Mayfield supplant Sam Darnold as the Panthers' QB1? Who will take over as Aaron Rodgers' top target in Green Bay? Can Nakobe Dean step up in Philadelphia? Kevin Patra breaks down the 10 most important position battles to watch as training camps get rolling across the NFL.

news

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

Will Russell Wilson reach new heights in Denver? How will the Chiefs' new-look receiver corps fare? Are the Raiders set to rise under Josh McDaniels? Did the Chargers make enough upgrades? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the AFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

With A.J. Brown in town, can Jalen Hurts put his stamp on the Eagles' QB job? Will a new WR1 rise in Dallas? Can Daniel Jones save his Giants career? Is Carson Wentz ready for a new day in Washington? Brendan Walker provides a training camp preview for the NFC East.

news

2022 NFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints

Who wins the Panthers' QB1 job? How will the Saints and Bucs perform under new head coaches? Bobby Kownack provides a training camp preview for the NFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

Are the Rams poised to defend their title? Is Trey Lance ready to take the reins in San Francisco? What's next for the Seahawks after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE