Philadelphia Eagles sign Jason Peters to extension

Most times NFL players ask for a contract extension and don't receive it. Not so for Jason Peters, who publicly requested an extension on Tuesday. Wednesday he got it.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced they signed the Pro Bowl offensive tackle to a one-year extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2019 season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the extension puts Peters on the books for a $32.5 million max over the next three years, with $15.5 million in guarantees. It includes an $8 million signing bonus, per a source informed of the deal.
Before the extension, Peters had two years left worth roughly $20.5 million on his contract with no guaranteed money. Now he gets about 75 percent of that guaranteed, which he hopes will end speculation that he could be cut the next few years.
On Tuesday, the nine-time Pro Bowler lobbied for the extension.
"I want to retire here," the 35-year-old Peters said, via the Philly Inquirer. "I don't want to be year-to-year, [wondering] if they're going to release me or are they going to do this, taking pay cuts and all that. I just want to make sure I've got the reassurance that I'm going to retire here."
With the move, Philly brass acquiesced to the request of one of their team leaders, but did so while gaining some cap space.
The Eagles indicated they thought Peters' days as their rock at left tackle were nearing the end when they signed Lane Johnson to a huge extension in 2016 to eventually take over. And his days at tackle might still be numbered, coach Doug Pederson said when discussing the new deal Wednesday.
"It's hard to speculate," Pederson said. "Guard could be a potential spot down the road. We'll cross that bridge [when we get to it]. Right now, he's the left tackle and Lane [Johnson] is the right tackle."
Peters remains one of the top blind-side blockers in the NFL. And locking him up through his age-37 season ensures the former undrafted free agent will have a chance to retire an Eagle, whether that's on the interior or the exterior of the Eagles' O-line.
"Jason is a future Hall of Famer, a great player, and leader," general manager Howie Roseman said. "He has been an anchor for our offensive line for many years and now we are thrilled about being able to work something out that will allow him to finish his career here in Philadelphia."