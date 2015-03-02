Philadelphia Eagles sign ex-Packers LB Brad Jones

Released last week by the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Brad Jones did not have to wait long to find a new home.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of Jones to a two-year contract on Monday. He figures to contribute on special teams and compete for playing time in Philadelphia's multiple defense.
Jones' signing highlights the potential change coming at linebacker for the Eagles. Pass rusher Brandon Graham is a free agent, and annual punching bag Casey Matthews is likely to leave in free agency. DeMeco Ryans seemingly needs a new contract after tearing his Achilles last season, and could be at risk of being cut.
