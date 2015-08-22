Philadelphia Eagles rout Baltimore Ravens 40-17

Published: Aug 22, 2015 at 03:39 PM

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Sam Bradford and DeMarco Murray had successful debuts, Kenjon Barber returned another punt for a score, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Baltimore Ravens 40-17 in a preseason game Saturday night.

Bradford went 3 of 5 for 35 yards and led the Eagles (2-0) on an 84-yard drive in his only series. He played his first game since tearing his left ACL for the second time in 11 months on Aug. 23, 2014.

Bradford survived a late hit by Terrell Suggs, who lowered his helmet and tackled his knees for a roughing penalty. Bradford also took a hard shot from Brandon Williams and appeared shaken up, but stayed in to complete the drive.

Murray had a 2-yard TD run, Ryan Mathews had a 14-yard TD run and Barber took a punt 68 yards to the end zone a week after a 92-yard TD return in a 36-10 win over Indianapolis.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, inactive vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Las Vegas' Week 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being considered doubtful with a knee injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."