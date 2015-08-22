Philadelphia Eagles rout Baltimore Ravens 40-17

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Sam Bradford and DeMarco Murray had successful debuts, Kenjon Barber returned another punt for a score, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Baltimore Ravens 40-17 in a preseason game Saturday night.
Bradford went 3 of 5 for 35 yards and led the Eagles (2-0) on an 84-yard drive in his only series. He played his first game since tearing his left ACL for the second time in 11 months on Aug. 23, 2014.
Bradford survived a late hit by Terrell Suggs, who lowered his helmet and tackled his knees for a roughing penalty. Bradford also took a hard shot from Brandon Williams and appeared shaken up, but stayed in to complete the drive.
Murray had a 2-yard TD run, Ryan Mathews had a 14-yard TD run and Barber took a punt 68 yards to the end zone a week after a 92-yard TD return in a 36-10 win over Indianapolis.
