Philadelphia Eagles release quarterback Chase Daniel

The team on Monday released the veteran quarterback just hours after signing free-agent passer Nick Foles.
"Chase's professionalism and intelligence were valuable assets to our quarterback room," said Eagles executive VP of football operations Howie Roseman. "His veteran leadership was incredibly helpful in (quarterback Carson Wentz's) development as a rookie, and his familiarity with Coach (Doug) Pederson's offense was instrumental in installing our system last season."
Roseman went on to say that a "healthy discussion" with Daniel led both sides to conclude "it was best to move forward in a different direction as circumstances have changed since he originally signed."
Monday's signing of Foles simply sped up the timeline for a player who was likely out the door either way. The 30-year-old Daniel expected to fight for a starting role last season, but wound up throwing just one pass as Philadelphia leaned on Wentz from wire to wire.
The quarterback market is drying up, but it's fair to wonder if Daniel could wind up just miles away with the New York Jets, one of the few remaining teams league-wide without a clear plan under center.