Philadelphia Eagles get due credit in alternative rankings

Congratulations to the San Diego Chargers; you found a team in worse shape than you. Now there's a chance the Chargers might make a run in the AFC West. Yes, hold on to that thought when Vincent Jackson and the Buccaneers beat them this week.
In fairness, we give the Chargers a break here and they will now tumble out of the bottom six since, well, they do have four wins. (Even though two of those wins were against the Chiefs.) However, we will give them the benefit of the doubt this week. They have a pretty good chance to prove themselves as real contenders if they can travel cross country to Tampa Bay and beat a pretty good Bucs team.
Stranger things have happened.
Undaunted, we will continue our look at those teams competing to be the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, no matter who the top dog is. And until we have a better name, we will continue to refer to this space as the Fans for Barkley.
And without further ado ...
This is going to be a big week for both our top teams this week.
Got a comment or a question? Don't waste your brilliant, biting flame in the comment section, hit Rank up via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest on the "Dave Dameshek Football Program".