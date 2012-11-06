Philadelphia Eagles get due credit in alternative rankings

The Eagles simply don't get enough credit for being a bad football team. The Eagles have gone so far as to ignore their best player, LeSean McCoy. They don't block for their quarterback, and still, the media has refused to give the Eagles the discredit they so richly deserve. Well look here Eagles; I respect what you're doing. It's easy for a team like the Jaguars to be so bad. It takes true talent and a true commitment to be No. 1 for a team like the Eagles to be bad. And for that, I say kudos.