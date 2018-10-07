Philadelphia Eagles' funk on full display in loss to Vikings

The Eagles' plight is especially alarming because there is no obvious excuse for it. Carson Wentz is back and seemingly at full strength. So is receiver Alshon Jeffery. But only seven previous Super Bowl champions have started the next season 2-3 and only one of those -- the 1996 Cowboys -- pulled itself together enough to even make the playoffs. A team that during the offseason appeared poised for a strong title defense is on very thin ice. Even the relative weakness of the NFC East can't provide much balm, considering how many NFC teams are playing better than the Eagles. It was enough to prompt a question about whether the departures of former offensive coordinator Frank Reich (now head coach of the Colts) and former quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo (the Vikings' offensive coordinator) could be the problem. No, Wentz said, that wasn't it either.