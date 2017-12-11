Philadelphia Eagles' division-clinching win comes at a huge cost

Philly's 11th win in 13 games was its most impressive to date, but it came with a stomach-churning caveat: Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, whose prolific play in 2017 has pushed him into the MVP conversation, exited the game after suffering a third-quarter injury to his left knee that the Eagles fear is a torn ACL. And when Celek, nearly an hour after the game's cheerful conclusion, walked up the tunnel leading out of the stadium and headed toward the team buses, his mood was far more muted, and he was mindful of the challenge he and his teammates are likely to confront in the weeks to come.