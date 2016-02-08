Philadelphia Eagles cut wide receiver Riley Cooper

Drafted by the Eagles in the 5th round of the 2010 draft, Cooper, 28, has seen his production nosedive the past two seasons after garnering a career high 835 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2013. After getting the new contract, Cooper earned 577 and 327 yards in the past two seasons, respectively, with just five combined scores. He averaged just 28.25 receiving yards per game -- zero 100-yard receiving efforts -- in his final two seasons with the Eagles. Cooper did not catch a pass in his final two contests in Philadelphia.