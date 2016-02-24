Philadelphia Eagles cut veteran LB DeMeco Ryans

The move isn't a surprise given Ryans' age, injury history, salary and the Eagles' move to a 4-3 defense.
The move will save Philly $3.5 million in salary-cap space with $1 million in dead money.
A veteran leader of the Eagles' defense, the 31-year-old was an effective player when healthy, but missed 10 games over the past two seasons due to injury.
With the Eagles switching to a 4-3 defensive under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, there was one fewer starting inside linebacker job for Ryans.
Jordan Hicks, who played extremely well as a rookie, prior to his season-ending injury, will see an increased role with Ryans out the door.