Philadelphia Eagles clinch NFC wild card berth

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's two-game suspension for postgame punch vs. Raiders reduced to one game
After initially suspending Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill two games for actions following Dallas' Thanksgiving game against the Raiders, the NFL has decided to reduce his suspension to one game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski on Tony Gonzalez's 100-yard games record: 'I'm coming for it'
Gronk has done it all in his NFL career but a 100-yard effort in Week 12 has the Bucs TE thinking about breaking a record held by HOF TE Tony Gonzalez.
Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck strain) out for Week 13, Mike Glennon to start vs. Dolphins
Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the Giants are expected to be without their starting QB.
Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'
Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football? According to Sean Payton, that answer remains unknown.
Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'
Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week
Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers
On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30
Sunday's Panthers loss to the Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15
The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD
The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR Amari Cooper and DE Demarcus Lawrence -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens
The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.