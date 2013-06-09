Philadelphia Eagles announce $125M stadium revitalization plan

Published: Jun 09, 2013 at 08:05 AM
North-Endzone_130609_IA.jpg

It's all about the fans.

That's the clear message the Philadelphia Eagles sent Sunday when they announced a two-year, $125 million revitalization project for Lincoln Financial Field.

The series of projects -- expected to be completed in time for the 2014 regular season -- is an effort to enhance the fan experience through better convenience, comfort and connections, according to the Eagles. Among the numerous new amenities fans can expect are two new HD video boards at both ends of the stadium, a seating bowl expansion that will add 1,600 seats, two connecting bridges, an upgraded sound system and an integrated Wi-Fi system. Also, all suites will be upgraded with new carpeting and furniture in time for the upcoming season. By 2014, all suits will have upgraded audio/visual capabilities with brand new LED televisions.

As part of the project, the Eagles also are honoring their storied history by displaying images of the greatest players and most memorable moments in franchise history throughout the stadium.

"We have had discussions with season-ticket holders over the past couple of seasons to find out what was important to them," Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a statement. "Our main goal when we began this project was to dramatically enhance the game-day experience for our fans. They deserve an exciting and fun experience when they visit Lincoln Financial Field, and we are committed to that."

Fans can expect the historical imagery, new entrance gate expansion, Wi-Fi system, concession-stand upgrades and pro shop expansion to be completed by the start of the 2013 season. The HD boards, seating bowl expansion and bridge connection along with club level enhancements are expected to be completed in time for the 2014 season.

