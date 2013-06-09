Philadelphia Eagles announce $125M stadium revitalization plan

The series of projects -- expected to be completed in time for the 2014 regular season -- is an effort to enhance the fan experience through better convenience, comfort and connections, according to the Eagles. Among the numerous new amenities fans can expect are two new HD video boards at both ends of the stadium, a seating bowl expansion that will add 1,600 seats, two connecting bridges, an upgraded sound system and an integrated Wi-Fi system. Also, all suites will be upgraded with new carpeting and furniture in time for the upcoming season. By 2014, all suits will have upgraded audio/visual capabilities with brand new LED televisions.