PFWA 'satisfied' with Jets' news conference delay

Published: Jan 03, 2013 at 01:28 PM

NEW YORK -- The Pro Football Writers Association of America is "satisfied" the New York Jets are following the "spirit of the rules" in making coach Rex Ryan and owner Woody Johnson available to the media next Tuesday rather than within the seven-day period required by the NFL.

The PFWA lodged a formal complaint with the league Wednesday after the Jets violated the NFL policy by not having the owner, coach or general manager available until next week. NFL rules state that all teams must make "a top executive" available within a week of their season ending.

In a statement Thursday, the PFWA says it looks forward to hearing from Ryan and Johnson "after discussing the circumstances with the Jets." The team is searching for a new GM after firing Mike Tannenbaum on Monday.

